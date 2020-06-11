How We Nabbed Boko Haram Logistics Supplier- NSCDC

A file photo of NSCDC officers.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has nabbed a 35-year-old man, alleged to be a Boko Haram logistics supplier.

The suspect, Bakura Ibrahim was apprehended following a tip-off after which he was monitored until his arrest.

The state commandant of the NSCDC Abdullahi Ibrahim paraded Bakura alongside six others for various offenses.

“The rate at which Boko Haram is attacking communities, some repelled and sometimes they wreak havoc in communities-so we came to the conclusion that there must be active sleeper cells as well as logistics suppliers. That was why we spread our tentacles and were able to pick some of them,” he stated.

According to the the commandant, twenty-four cans containing 25 liters of petrol, twenty-seven 1.5 liters bottles also containing petrol, bags of fishing hooks and net, herbal medicine, and sex enhancers are some of the items found in Bakura’s possession.

“And What is most disturbing is, 1 liter they sell it at the rate of 6,500 naira you can imagine they’ll buy it less than 200 to sell for 6,500; that’s why these Boko Haram elements are moving around, they are not using water or air somebody must be supplying so we have started and you have seen the result today.”

The NSCDC said it discovered that along the Maiduguri-Gamboru highway the suspects usually pretend to be having mechanical problems, during which they drop the PMS and other items for their accomplices, collect their money and proceed.

The NSCDC wants the union of road transport workers and petroleum marketers to cooperate with security operatives in fishing the bad eggs in the society.

