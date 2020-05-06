How to stay spiritual during COVID-19, by don

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The Muslim Congress (TMC) Amir (President) of Dr. Luqman AbdurRaheem, has urged Muslims not to let the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic deter them from carrying out their spiritual duties during the Ramadan period.

He, however, cautioned that the acts of worship must continue within the ambit of regulations and guidelines of our governments.

Dr. AbdurRaheem, an Associate Professor at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), urged Muslims to cleanse themselves spiritually in order to reap the gains of Ramadan.

He said: “We should embark on spiritual cleansing of our souls from sins, misdeeds, wrongdoings and iniquities by seeking swift repentance (Tawbah). The world is battling with prevalent sins and excesses in human society include adultery, alcoholism, drug addiction, peddling narcotics, fornication, gambling, fraudulent sales, dirty businesses, and dishonesty by artisans, rigging election, imposition of imbeciles as political leaders, emission of toxic substances to the atmosphere, counterfeiting, harmful businessmen and corruption by public servants,” he said.

He advised Muslims to be constant in observing their Salat, charity and Zakat, modest in dressing, shunning tribalism, envy, jealousy, backbiting, rumour-mongering and frivolities.

These, he said, would make their fast acceptable by Allah.

He called for regular medical examination to ascertain their state of health.

Quoting Prophet Muhammad, the Islamic scholar said a strong Muslim is better than a weak one in the sight of Allah.

“We should seek the advice of medical doctors on fitness to fast especially by the sick, aged and those suffering from ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure, fever et cetera. On this, we recommend malaria test, ulcer counselling, high-blood pressure test et cetera. Be careful when you visit the clinics. Practice social distancing and wear protective masks,” he said.

Dr AbdurRaheem implored Islamic organizations, Mosques’ administrators and Muslim communities to continue to designed programmes and projects to keep their members spiritually healthy during the Ramadan.

He said: “The fact that praying congregation in the Mosques has been suspended including Taraweeh prayers, should not make us spiritually lazy. Let us reinvent our houses into mosques and pray with our families. We worship Allah, not the mosques. Hunger and hopelessness are fallouts of COVID-19, this is the time for Islamic organisations, charities and Zakat foundations to provide Ramadan relief materials to the vulnerable Muslims both in cash and kind.”

