How To Retrieve Your NIN Without Visiting Their Office

For those of our children finding it difficult to register for NIN through NIMC offices, most of them no longer needs to sleep at NIMC office again.

NIMC has setup a ussd server to dispense NIN number to them from the comfortable of their homes.

Dial * 346# and follow the screen prompts. Your NIN will be displayed.

*Caution:* before dialing this code, ensure you do the following:

You must dial from a sim that is associated with a previous registration of either voters card, drivers licence, bvn or any other registration that got your thumbprint and photo.

You must have at least N20 call credit on the line

Prepare a sheet of paper and pen or get ready to screenshot the NIN when displayed as it will not be displayed more than once

Do not try the code if on a low charge of battery

We were surprised that no such information was given to candidates at the NIMC’s offices until we arrived there apparently because of the money they make therefrom.

So pls spread this info on all social media and inform everyone.

Thanks

