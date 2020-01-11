How To Retrieve Your Money After You Have Been Scammed (Read Details)

Good evening fellow readers.

I am sharing a knowledge today on “Tips on how to retrieve your money after you have been scammed“.

Please read careful and learn.

20% of social media users and shoppers have been scammed at one point or the other, either large bucks or small money and It’s quite painful.

Many people don’t always know what to do, so today am sharing with you things you do, when you realize a page you paid for a service or goods is ghosting you:

1. Screenshot all previous chats across all messaging app (IG and WhatsApp or FB).

2. Write out the Full name and account number of the page or person.

3. Go to the last notification your bank sent you after you made the payment (via mobile app or text)

5. Go to any branch of the scam artist’s bank (the bank the scammer uses), ask to see the CUSTOMER SERVICE in charge of FRAUD.

6. If you can, print out all those chats with the scammer, and submit it. While you are there, send an email to SCAMMER’S BANK and copy CBN FRAUD DESK (anticorruptionunit@cenbank.org), this will ginger the bank to take it up fast.

What should you expect from this? The culprit/suspects account will be PLACED ON HOLD.

Meaning he/she cannot transfer or withdraw until they visit the bank, and when they do, the bank will contact the police and the suspect when proven guilty will sign a waiver allowing the bank to refund your money.

Hope This Was Helpful?

Comments Below.

