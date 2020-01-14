‘How to protect legal profession from adulteration, extinction’

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha Branch,Mr. Ozo Ben Erinne has advised young lawyers to hold fast to the tenets and ethics of the legal profession.

He said this would protect it from “extinction, adulteration and infiltration”.

Erinne spoke in Onitsha, Anambra State during the NBA, Onitsha Branch Law week and Dinner themed: ‘Protecting the Legal profession from extinction, adulteration and infiltration.’

He, however, regretted “deliberate and flagrant disregard of the judiciary and disobedience of court orders by government at all levels.”

Erinne noted that the theme of the week underscored the frustration faced by Nigerian lawyers, enjoining them to embrace taxation, rather than see it as a means of extortion.

“With the deliberate and flagrant disregard of the judiciary and disobedience of court orders which has attained frightening heights, the infiltration of our profession by quacks, the consequent adulteration of our ethics, laws, rules and regulations guiding the profession, incessant police harassments, humiliation and assaults and the looming possibilities of extinction of our noble profession, if we fail to act now, very soon our voice will be muffled,” he said.

In their separate submissions, former chairman of Onitsha NBA Chief Chidi Onyiuke; Justice Onyinye Anumonye, Dr. Chukwudubem Anyigbo, Adaobinna Edozie, Onyechi Ononye Boss Anyeji and Sir Ejike Ezenwa, chairman of the law week planning committee, admonished the lawyers on professional ethics and conduct.

Describing lawyers as embodiment of knowledge, respect, dignity, honour, honest, gentle and smart, Anyigbo challenged older lawyers to exhibit standards worthy of emulation by the young lawyers.

Justice Anumonye revealed that only about four out of 60 lawyers enter the court room to do the actual practice, saying that those few eventually reap the dividends.

“If there is nobody to equip you, equip yourself. Identify your strengths and weaknesses. Build up your strength by embracing the area of law that interests you most. Know the character of the judge you are approaching in court”, said Anumonye.

For Edozie, it takes a lot of hardwork to build and sustain law practice.

He said: “The legal practitioner has no time for frivolities or cosmetics, because he spends most of his time in chambers. Cases are not won in the dancing halls or cosmetic shops, they are won in chambers, where you spend your time reading and writing your briefs. So if you didn’t prepare well for your case in court, how then do you expect to win when you go to court

“Practice is not done in secret, is an open thing, it is done in full public glare where the judge, other lawyers and litigants watch your performance, evaluate same and rate you. So, we must preserve and protect our culture of hard work, dedication and commitment to the legal profession” Adaobi stated

On his part, Ononye stressed the importance of establishing good relationships with Senior Lawyers, Judges and colleagues. “Impress your principal. Decide for yourself before graduating from law school whether to end at the bench, become a lecturer or a (SAN)

Ezenwa stressed on the virtue of patience, endurance especially when someone was being mentored by a principal.

“Chastisement is not evil, bend down and serve. Some great partners today like Gozie Obi are now eating the fattest bone as a result of patience,” he added.

The Bar week featured free medical checkups and medical lectures, Health walk, Bar dinner/Award night, Visitation of elderly and sick, Pro-Bono Legal Services by lawyers and Novelty Football match between NBA vs FRSC which ended in a 2-2 draw

