‘How Pogba Will Shut You Up’

If this comes through, then Premier League rivals should be scared!

With the Premier League returning this weekend, there would certainly be a lot to look out for an according to former Manchester United striker Louis Saha, one of those events should be Paul Pogba.

French World Cup winner Pogba has not made an appearance since Boxing Day and had surgery on a persistent ankle injury in January.

But Saha believes the Manchester United star remains ‘super motivated’ and is excited to see the midfield partnership he can strike up alongside Bruno Fernandes.

‘He’s one of the best players in the world. He had a tough season plagued by injuries. He came back very motivated, that’s what some of the players told me’, Saha told Stats Perform News.

‘When I talk to him on the phone, he’s super motivated, so I really want to see not a new Pogba, but Pogba with support. I don’t think he was supported. Now he has Bruno Fernandes next to him, who’s another leader, another creator.’

He believes that United will benefit from having another creative player in the side, rather than the onus resting firmly with Pogba.

‘I’m really excited about that sharing of the responsibilities, I really want to watch that team,’ added Saha, who won two Premier League titles at United.

‘He’s very motivated, he’s incredibly talented, he already proved himself, but now he has a better platform to improve and shut down the critics, sometimes justified.’

Pogba became the most expensive player in world football when he rejoined United for £89million in 2016 but has failed to fire on a consistent basis.

He has been consistently linked with a move away in recent years, with both Real Madrid and Juventus believed to be interested in the 27-year-old.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

