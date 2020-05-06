How not to cut the fat

Editorial

Expectedly, both federal and state governments are already looking for ways and means to cut the payroll in the wake of the slump in global oil prices occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on plans by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to align the salaries/allowances of political office holders with current economic realities, the commission’s chairman, Elias Mbam, was quoted by a newspaper as saying: “We have already started taking action.

It’s very obvious now that we need to fast-track our salary/allowances review of those category of personnel. We have started it before, but we are speeding it up. It’s becoming more obvious that there is need to review it. The review has been done. Hopefully we will get to the end.”

In seeking to cut the salaries of the category of officials, some states, it would appear, couldn’t wait or be bothered by the niceties of process in their bid to get this done. In Ekiti State, for instance, Governor Kayode Fayemi has already ordered the reduction of salaries of all political appointees in the state by 50 per cent.

Saying that civil servants would not be affected by the directive, the savings to be made, the governor said, would help the state deliver more developmental projects to the people.

The case of Kaduna State is slightly different. There, senior appointees of the state government and top civil servants are mandated to donate 50% of their salaries to fund the next phase of the provision of relief items to vulnerable people in the state.

As directed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, each of the concerned persons is expected to donate N500,000 in April while the 50 per cent salary donations would be effective in the subsequent months till the lockdown is lifted in the state. Those affected include commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisers, and heads of agencies.

Another report suggested that civil servants receiving above N67,000 will also forgo 25 per cent of their salaries.

The governor’s media aide Muyiwa Adekeye says of the rationale: “The extension of the quarantine conditions imposes an obligation to make provision for the low income, poor and vulnerable persons that would be adversely affected, as they may be unable to earn any income while the lockdown persists….

“To fund the provision of these support packages, the less than 100, 000 persons who work for the Kaduna State government as political appointees and public servants must contribute financially towards enabling the almost 10 million persons living in the state to survive and thrive in this emergency period”.

There is clearly a world of difference between what the RMAFC has proposed – which in any case is not just long overdue but falls within its statutory functions – and the imposition by the governors which, lacking any legal basis save for the optics, actually border on exercise of arbitrary power.

In fact, while we may agree on the imperative of a review of the salaries and wages of political office holders which in any case is mandated by law, the idea that governors can by sheer whims or fancy, cause the salaries of some categories of public officers to be reduced for whatever reason, is simply unacceptable.

Far from being freebies to be dispensed at the pleasure of the governors, salaries are in fact their legitimate earning for work done. Rather than force it down the throats of the officials, it should be made voluntary.

We appreciate that these are difficult times. And we do appreciate that the times call for sacrifices. However, the kind of sacrifice required is not to take from what constitutes legitimate earnings but to ensure that avenues for illicit earnings are not only blocked but frivolous and unproductive expenditures by federal and state governments are brought to the barest minimum.

