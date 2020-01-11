How Neo Phlames shut down Ikotun with street concert

By JOE AGBRO

RISING musician, Neo Phlames, last December shut down his childhood neighbourhood with his “Back To The Beginning” concert which held at Lawal Street, Balogun Bus Stop, Ikotun, Lagos.

The show, according to the ‘Happiness’ singer, was to reconnect with his hood and give them the taste of his music.

“Having performed on some big stages around Lagos and neighbouring states, I thought that it would only be appropriate for me to bring the vibe back to where it all started,” said Neo Phlames.

“I grew up on that street and that was where my music journey began. Each time I’m out there performing, I always remember that I have to do something for the hood.

They have to have a taste of my music and performance. Maybe only few of them must have seen me on stage, so I thought the festive period was the best time to bring people together and feed them with my musical skills.

“It didn’t end with just me; I brought some of my friends from different parts of Lagos and also gave some artistes the opportunity to showcase their talents.”

Residents of the neighbourhood trooped out in large numbers to support the rising star for the show which lasted about four hours.

Recall that the Oyo State indigene also has a yearly live concert called “My Hood Live Concert” which holds every Easter period and is in its third edition.

During his performance, Neo disclosed that he would be dropping videos to some of his songs this year and an Extended Play.

