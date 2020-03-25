How impact investment can boost entrepreneurship, reduce poverty

Impact investment, a pathway to achieving the divergent goals of financial returns and social good, is driving growth across Africa. At the International Microfinance Investors conference in Lagos, experts said Nigeria and the rest of Africa should create an environment for impact investors to support microfinance institutions, to help entrepreneurs access the finances they need to grow their businesses and create jobs, DANIEL ESSIET reports.

Nigeria and the rest of Africa need dynamic capital ecosystems that will sustain healthy entrepreneurship and innovation to drive growth and create quality jobs.

Also, the economies have to support entrepreneurs to overcome issues of underfunding and insufficient seed capital in the ecosystem.

These were some of the highpoints of the International Microfinance Investors Conference held in Lagos.

Participants said increased investment by microfinance institutions in small businesses would boost entrepreneurship by enhancing market competition and market expansion.

They added that impact investment is a potential game changer that could help Nigeria and other parts of the continent to address some of the problems that governments alone cannot handle because of budgetary constraints.

aNthiga, who is a portfolio director with Africa, Global Partnerships, said some impact investors were prepared to allocate more capital to start-ups in priority sectors.

Impact investors, according to him, are interested in supporting microfinance institutions that aim to generate investment for SMEs, which often find it difficult to access finance from traditional institutions.

Nthiga said there was a huge investment gap and investors are looking at help sectors, such as health, agriculture, and education.

He said there was a need to increase microfinance opportunities for entrepreneurs with business ideas by helping them to access micro loans.

He said micro loans could make inspiring economic and social changes in lives by helping them to become independent.

He added that microfinance institutions need to provide financial services and other sustainable solutions to help millions of families break the cycle of poverty, adding that financial inclusion foster entrepreneurship.

Nthiga said Global Partnerships is an impact investor dedicated to the poor. It makes loans and early stage investments in social enterprises that deliver market-based products and services and empower people to earn a living.

He said his organisation is addressing some of the challenges, including those in education, agriculture, health and rural financial services.

He said the international development organisation wants to invest in companies that are successful in scaling and/or becoming profitable.

He said the organisation helps entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector access finance.

He emphasised the potential impact of such investments on smallholder households.

The Regional Director for Africa, Opportunity International, Julius Emmanuel Omoding, said the organisation is serving poor Africans.

He said through its products, skills and network, the organisation has brought quality education into the developing world.

According to him, expanding access to quality education for children in the developing world is one of the investments the organisation has made in curbing poverty.

He said the Opportunity’s Education Finance (EduFinance) programme empowers proprietors to grow their low-cost private schools and help parents afford educational costs for their children, especially daughters.

Since 2008, he said Opportunity EduFinance has helped more than 1.7 million students in 10 developing countries go to school, with clients’ 99 per cent loan repayment rate.

The Executive Director, Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre, United Kingdom, Godfrey Crentsil, said supporting SMEs would help them finance their businesses.

According to him, microfinance is one effective way to reduce poverty, a reason his group supports them.

The Country Representative, Microfinance Association –Nigeria, Ms Ololade Adesola, urged stakeholders on the need for more financing to reduce poverty, leveraging several perspectives for mitigating risk, including incentives, technology and insurance.

She said the microfinance institutions should focus on factors constraining the financing of SMEs and innovative ways of addressing these constraints.

She urged them to find ways of providing cost-effective services adapted to their clients’ needs.

According to her, The Grameen bank, which began providing tiny loans for groups of women in Bangladesh in 1974, opened the way for microfinance in the 1970s. It was based on the principles of mutual trust and responsibility. Today, more than six million borrowers, 97 per cent of them women, have access to financial services through the national Grameen network. Grameen-style banking delivers financial services to poor people in many parts of the world.

She urged microfinance institutions to increase lending to small businesses in markets where lending is constrained by informality, high collateral requirements, and risk aversion.

Meanwhile, to assist low-income traders in Aba, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has set up a Small and Medium Enterprises Microfinance Bank as well as a N10 million micro credit scheme in the city.

Ikpeazu said the scheme was established for the small scale traders and ordered that six out of 10 beneficiaries in the first phase of the credit scheme must be women.

The governor explained that the idea of the bank is to create millionaires in the state through the SMEs, adding that his expectation is that the bank would empower 100 persons monthly and urged all to open accounts with the bank.

The government wants to save traders from long processes of collateral from commercial banks. The only collateral needed to benefit from the scheme is ideas from the prospective beneficiaries as the government is bringing financing to meet ideas.

He said: “Abia SME Bank is will create an opportunity for the people of the state to access available funds from the Federal Government, CBN, Bank of Industry, among others. We will continue to fund SME in the state.”

Stressing that the location of the bank is strategic for traders in Aba, Ikpeazu disclosed that the first set of Made in Aba shoes would roll out from the newly installed automated shoe factory and urged Aba residents to leverage the constant electric power in Ariaria International Market to improve their businesses.

Earlier, commissioners for SMEs, Mr. Onyema Wachuku, his Trade and Investment and Industry counterpart, Dr. Cosmas Ndukwe, and Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa, described Abia as a state that promotes entrepreneurship and supports SMEs.

They stated that the administration is laying a strong foundation for the greater development of the state.