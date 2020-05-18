How I was almost tortured to death, by Ebonyi cleric

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

FOR criticising a council chairman, an Ebonyi cleric, Chukwu Obeni, on Sunday said he was almost tortured to death on the orders of a government official who was acting for their community.

The pastor of God’s Descendants Assembly International in Amasiri, Afikpo North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State said those who tortured him were led by Amadi Nyerere, a Technical Assistant to Governor David Umahi.

His alleged offence was that he criticised the Afikpo North Local Government Area Chairman, Chief Ogbonnaya Okoenyim, on Facebook.

Obeni, speaking from his sickbed at the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, said he was scared that he might not be able to use his hand anymore.

The cleric, who owns an online journal, Amasiri Pilot, said his hands were tied to his back and legs while he was forced to face the sun for over 30 minutes.

He was also made to drink dirty water before being poured water used to boil rice paddies by some members of Nyerere-led Isioru Amasiri.

Obeni, who said he also received 32 cane lashes, added that he was forced to pay N9,500 fine before he was untied.

Obeni’s flogging by the traditional ruling council of his community followed a traditional court process by the second tier traditional leaders of his community known as Essa.

The Essa, after finding him guilty of allegedly disrespecting the community and tarnishing its image, handed him over to the fourth tier traditional security outfit of the community known as Isioru.

Midway into the flogging, his elder brother intervened by buying off 18 strokes of the canes with N9, 500 under the tradition.

“I was tied for more than one hour, as a result, I lost the functionality of my hands. Later they asked Amadi Nyerere to interview me, that if I accept whatever he will say, they will loosen the rope. Under duress, I affirmed all his questions.

“I was asked to close down my Facebook group page Amasiri Pilot. They also said that anytime I posted anything against the Chairman that what I suffered on that Thursday would be a small thing,” Obeni said.

Vice-Chairman of the Essa Ruling Council in the community, Chief Godffery Oko said the posts by Obeni were false and threatened the peace of the community.

“The boy was found guilty of defaming people’s character, he was publishing in the internet falsehood against individuals and also trying to portray the Essa Ruling Council in a bad light.

“He was not so maltreated or asked to eat faeces in the way the enemies of the community are portraying it,” he said.

Nyerere, who doubles as chairman of Isioru, said the punishment given to Obeni had its origins in tradition.

He said the flogging was to “reform” an offender.

“The Essa invited the guy to defend himself and he was found guilty and he was punished accordingly,” Nyerere said.

