How I recovered without infecting anybody, by Edo Speaker

Our Reporter

EDO State House of Assembly Speaker Frank Okiye on Thursday spoke about his recovery from Coronavirus (COVID-19) after 21 days in isolation without infecting anyone with the deadly virus.

Okiye, who addressed reporters in Benin, the state capital, said all he did to prevent infesting his aides, family members and friends with the virus was strict adherence to government guidelines, especially those on social distancing, compulsory use of face masks, among others.

The Speaker, who is the index COVID-19 case in Edo State, is among the 10 patients who have fully recovered and discharged after testing negative twice for the virus and treated with support from the state government.

Narrating his ordeal, he said: “I came into the country from London through the international airport, via the local airport, and down to Benin Airport with my aides and moved to my house. I was in self-isolation for about three weeks and none of my aides, family members or friends was infested.

“That was made possible because we insisted on adherence to all precautionary measures, including social distancing, regular hygiene, and sanitising of the environment. I ensured that if you had anything to do with me, you must wear a face mask.

“I was an index case and didn’t infest anybody. I am certain that if we had 10 people like that, the thing wouldn’t have spread as we have it today.”

“I want to appeal to you my brothers and sisters to be part of this screening and testing in various centres across the state as it will help to curtail the spread of this deadly virus.”

