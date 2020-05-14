How I beat COVID-19, by survivor

Alao Abiodun

A COVID-19 survivor, Timilehin has taken to social media to recount how he defeated the virus.

He narated how he spent 12 days in a Lagos isolation centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

Timilehin, on his twitter handle, @TeeMee_I, said: “I survived, unfortunately, some did not even. Please stay safe and reduce the spread.”

According to him, he tested positive for the virus on May 1 and got discharged by May 12.

While commending the Lagos State Government, he stated that he was asymptomatic all through but got discharged after testing negative twice.

He said: “I’ve experienced it first hand, for 12 days everyone was on their toes The Medical team, the NCDC officials, the Government. Only together can we survive this pandemic. At the end of the day it boils down to family, everyone who stood by and with me through it all…”

While advising Nigerians on the need to be very observant and vigilant, he warned that COVID-19 is real.

He urged Nigerians to always wear masks in public, wash hands regularly and take utmost precaution due to the community stage of transmission in Lagos.

While stating that he has faced a lot of stigma since his discharge, he stressed he has been able to deal with it.

According to him: “COVID-19 is real and it is among us”.

