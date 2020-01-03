“How Funke Akindele Changed My Life In 2019” – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has recounted on how movie producer, Funke Akindele Bello changed her life in 2019.

The beautiful light skinned controversial actress whilst counting her blessing of last year stated that her biggest highlight was being given the opportunity to work on Akindele’s newest project.

In what appears to be an appreciation post, Nkechi via her Instagram page said;

“The year won’t pass by without me pointing out my biggest highlight of 2019….Meeting and working with the very best in the game Mr and Mrs Bello @jjcskillz @funkejenifaakindele …..Thank you for giving me the opportunity to feature in the biggest YouTube Series ever @officialaiyetorotown ….That Series gave me a different And Special Audience,that even right here in the United States anywhere I go,the only name I hear people call me is MAMA Chichi i wanna use this medium to say a very big THANK YOU…May God always meet you at the point of your needs This small girl is for ever grateful …And to Everyone who touched my life and career positively,God bless you too…Happy New Year In Advance”

