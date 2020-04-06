How Davido Changed The Life Of The Okada Rider Who Ran Errands For Him – FatherDmw

Fatherdmw has revealed how Davido changed his life as a bike-guy in Lekki who ran errands for the singer and his team.

According to Fatherdmw, he disguised as a woman and escaped from Maiduguri to avoid being indoctrinated into Boko Haram before he met Davido who he used to run errands for in Lekki area of Lagos state.

One day, he told Davido he had no bike of his own and he said the singer bought him a brand new bike to start his own business.

He revealed during an interview that he later informed the OBO boss that he wanted to go to school but when he was asked for his documents, he revealed they were all in his hometown and would take him 2 days by road to get there.

He further revealed that the “Risky crooner” paid his school fees and booked a flight which he took to his village (his first time ever travelling by air).

