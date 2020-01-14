HOW COME??? APC’s Hope Uzodinma Who Came 4th In Imo Election Is Now The New Governor – Who Can Explain This?

So today, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo State Election after Ihedioha was sacked.

After a seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, unanimously held that Emeka Ihedioha was not duly elected Governor.

Okay! that’s even accepted. It’s not a new thing in the Banana Country. But what’s not accepted is declaring Hope Uzodioma as the winner.

How can Hope Uzodioma who came 4th in the last election emerge as the winner because the winner was sacked?

I think the Supreme Court needs to explain this to all well-meaning Nigerians.

See the INEC election result below:-

1. PDP: Ihedioha Emeka 273,404

2. AA: Uche Nwosu 190,364

3. APGA: Ifeanyi Ararume 114,676

4. APC: Hope Uzodinma 96,458

5. YPP: Ikedi Ohakim 527

So Guys

Is It Right For Supreme Court To Declare Hope Uzodinma As The Winner After Ihedioha Being Sacked?

Let’s hear from you…

