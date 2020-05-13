How banks have conspired against Ekiti

Deji Fasuan

Sir: The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has continued to deal deadly blows on the world at large. The intensity of it is felt all over the world, including our little corner in Ekiti.

We thank God that the state government reacted promptly, retroactively to issues and solutions that are necessary to arrest or mitigate the intensity of the world wide calamity.

There is however an issue, peculiar to Ekiti which frightens many people: the apparent conspiracy of commercial banks which seem intent to deepen the sufferings and frustrations of our people.

The coincidence is frightening – a world wide calamity and a local muzzling of our capability to weather the storm. The banks may not know, or they can pretend not to know.

For every bank that operates between 8am and 4pm on specific days of the week, we have itinerant customers who had travelled from about five to 10 neighbourhood towns whose local branches had been closed and whose life savings and liquidity have been blocked in the closed branches in their towns.

The news making the round here in the midst of the COVID-19 calamity is that armed robbers incessantly attack their branch offices in these communities.

As a result, banks in Local Government Areas would be shut and helpless customers would be advised to travel to Ado-Ekiti for basic bank transactions.

This situation creates hazards of monumental dimensions as helpless people travel by public transport, mostly ‘OKADA’ through uncharted roads, from early in the mornings only to queue up for hours waiting for their tally to mature under very inclement weather in front of hostile bank operatives.

In addition to the above, the banks now reduce their operating staff to about one third of their normal strength. This complicates the process of paying out monies to hundreds of customers.

Now no one is blaming commercial banks in closing some of their outposts to avoid banditry, but consideration should have been given to the poor, very poor peasants who lodge peanuts, as it were in their home branch only to be forced to travel tens of miles to transact business in the banks’ major branches.

In Ekiti, most bank transactions are now handled in very few locations, notably Ado-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti.

The present predicament has shown the frail, inadequate safety arrangements made by banks operating in the hinterland.

There is a dire need for them to beef up their safety apparatus, coalesce with colleagues who are essentially competitors and ensure a higher level of safety in their premises. In short, banks operating in the rural areas should hire more security officers for all round policing.

Obviously, these are difficult times. But the times also demand clever and humane solutions, not escapist arrangements that further make life unbearable for the ordinary folk.

The banks even now are making good profits and they should be prepared to share in some of the agonies of ordinary Nigerians who so much depend on them for their livelihood.

Some few days ago, some of the leading banks were denying their intention to cut down on their branches and reduce staff. This is how it should be; ordinary bank workers are sacrificing a lot to make their institutions profitable.

When things are a bit difficult in the country at large, they should not be made to bear the brunt of the economic and social dislocation.

Banks do not exist for the big people up there alone. All those who contribute to their profitable operation should benefit from their labour.

Social distancing! What is social distancing where in an attempt to collect N2,000 you had been on the line, struggling for five hours to get the attention of the bank officers handling over tally to secure you an admittance to the banking hall?

Finally, banks operating in Ekiti should reconsider their new operating hours from 8am to 3pm to enable them work for longer hours, otherwise the local economy will suffer painful downturn.

I salute the courage and efforts of the few staff who struggle to meet the frightening demands of a large number of oppressed customers.

Deji Fasuan, MON, JP, Ado-Ekiti.

