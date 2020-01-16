A staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Maxwell Nashan was found hacked by unknown armed men in a bush.

The FRCN staff who was found in the bush located on the outskirts of Vunokilan, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State by female farmers, was tied up, had cuts on his body with his mouth also sealed by his abductors.

Nashan died while being rushed to the hopsital by civil defence officials who were notified of the incident.

Speaking to Premium Times, the deceased’s colleague Fidelis Jocktan said he was preparing for his wedding when he was abducted by his assailants at his residence in Bachure area.

Jocktan added:-

“They did not take anything from his house. They took him away and dropped him near the station tied up and unconscious. “There are signs of beatings and cuts on his body. Some women going to the farm saw him and reported to civil defence operatives at the station who rushed him to hospital.”

How A Journalist Who Was Preparing For His Wedding Was Murdered In Adamawa

