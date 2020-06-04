Categories
House Of Reps Reject Castration As Punishment For Rapists

The House of Representatives has voted against a prayer seeking to recommend castration for r*pists, The Nation reports.

The House, at the plenary on Thursday, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.

A member, Mr James Faleke, had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.

Just before the prayer was subjected to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.

The comment generated noise in the chamber, The PUNCH reports.

Putting the prayer to vote, the nays had it

