K2O Entertainment act and Headies nominated rapper Hotyce, has unlocked his debut project for the year 2020. This new body of work titled “4 No Reason,” features new kid on the block and K2O Labelmate Frescool. Hotyce on this project further affirmed his incredibility via his effortless delivery on all the sounds employed on this project with the message in this new body of work titled “4 No Reason,” circles around being in the present and in the now. It evokes the feeling of solidity and calmness.

”4 No Reason” is best described as a feel-good bop laced whose production soundscape is a fine blend of the burgeoning Drill template from the UK and embellished with some good ole soul, trap, and Afropop flavour, in turn, birthing a great music experience. The new release is a sequel to his 2018 album ”RedHOTYCEcold” vol 1 which had the track “We Don’t Do That Over Here,” which snagged a nomination in the 2019 Headies award.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

”4 No Reason”, composed of 4 tracks spans over feel-good songs like “At Ease, No Enemies, Hunt to “Stop & Search. A few tracks on the EP to include “Stop And Search” are already gathering momentum as the next big project with positive reviews it has received from first time plays on top radio stations across the country.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Hotyce-x-Oladips-ON-A-HUNT-MASTERED.mp3

https://fanlink.to/4NoReason

The post Hotyce – “4 No Release.” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

