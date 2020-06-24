Hoteliers, Beer Parlours Drags LG To Court Over Plans To Ban Alcohol

Hoteliers and Beer Parlours Proprietors Association has dragged the Sabon Gari Government Local Area, Zaria, Kaduna State, to court over the proposed bill to outlaw beer consumption or sales in the area.

Sabon Gari is a settlement area for non-indigenes.

On June 11,2020, the hoteliers through one of their counsels, Solomon Kaine, applied and obtained a court order from the state High Court sitting in Zaria to restrain the council from passing the bill to outlaw the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

However, Kabir Sabo, fixed June 23, 2020 for substantive hearing of the application.

The hearing was stalled on Tuesday because the court did not sit.

Kaine said the hoteliers dragged the council to court because it had no power to outlaw the sale and consumption of alcohol in the area.

He said, “We want the court to stop the local government from harassing the hoteliers and as well stop enacting such law.”

Recall that tension rose in Zaria in October 2019 during the public hearing on the proposed bill.

At the hearing in October, the hotel owners, through their lawyer, Mr Daniel Peter, had noted that Local Governments in Nigeria have the powers to license , regulate and control the sales of liquor, but argued that they do not have power to prohibit the sales of liquor as well as do not have legislative power to prohibit consumption of beer.