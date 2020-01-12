A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) leaked some of the inflammable product it was conveying around Ajileti, on Idiroko road, Ogun, causing fire that burnt two vehicles beyond recognition.

The Idiroko unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the accident happened at about 4.30 p.m. on Friday.

The Idiroko Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, explained that the tanker was loaded with PMS and filled to the brim which leaked and caused the fire.

The unit commander said that no life was loss in the incident but the development disrupted traffic flow in Ajeleti area on Idiroko road.

“The FRSC wants to enjoin all tanker owners to install safety valves on their vehicles so that life could be saved when they spill their contents on the road,” he said.

Olaluwoye also said the FRSC had begun a public enlightenment campaign to educate motorists on the dangers inherent in some unwholesome practices.

He further implored tanker owners to properly maintain their vehicles before putting them on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

The post Horror! Vehicles Burn Beyond Recognition As Tanker Catches Fire In Ogun appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...