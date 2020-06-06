Hollyoaks Actress, Rachel Adedeji Accuses The Show Producers Of Racism

Hollyoaks actress, Rachel Adedeji has accused the TV show of racism behind the scenes while reacting to its ‘disappointing’ stance on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The British-Nigerian actress, who plays Lisa Loveday on the Channel 4 soap, was reacting to a video posted by the show which involved actress Kelle Bryan addressing the movement’s issues.

Posting to her Instagram Stories and Twitter, Rachel, 28, condemned the show, writing: “I am disappointed with Hollyoaks’ approach to showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement yesterday.’

The former X Factor contestant and mother of one also went on to detail a list of slurs and racial injustices she claims were happening on set.

She wrote: ‘Did Black Lives Matter when I was told ”You’re all the same” by a makeup artist you employed, and remains in employment till this day?

‘Did Black Lives Matter when a number of female black actors were forced to drastically change their hair because if not, the viewers ”would not be able to tell them apart”?

See her full post below.

