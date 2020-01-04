Manchester United are in pole position to sign £25million Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot ahead of Premier League rival, Arsenal.

According to The UK Sun, Juventus are keen to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with the opportunity to sign Rabiot ahead of the Gunners if the Red Devils could agree to allow midfielder, Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford to the Allianz in a player-plus-cash deal.

Rabiot, who was linked with a move to Man United last summer, has endured a tough time with Maurizio Sarri’s side so far this season since he joined the Serie A champions from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Pogba has endured a frustrating season with a series of ankle injury concerns since last September.

The France World Cup winner is now expected to miss the next three to four weeks of actions.

The 26-year-old was again absent, as his side lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Wednesday, after complaining of what Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described as “discomfort” in his ankle.

The post HIJACKED!! Man United Set To Sign £25m Midfielder Ahead Of Arsenal (PHOTO) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria's Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

