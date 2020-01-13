Herdsmen Killing: Details Of Meeting Between Govs. Ortom, Sule Emerge

The details of the meeting between Governors of Benue and Nasarawa States at the Government House in Lafia, have emerged.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa were accompanied by delegations made up of top government officials and traditional rulers from the two states in the peace meeting held on Sunday.

It was a follow up meeting to the earlier one in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on July 22 last year.

The Lafia meeting gave Ortom and Sule the opportunity to assess the progress so far made to sustain peace in border communities of the two states.

This was made available to DAILY POST by Terve Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom.

He said that after thought-provoking deliberations, the meeting “commended Governors Ortom and Sule for their peace initiative which has drastically reduced skirmishes on the border communities.

“Appealed to the Federal Government to retain (the military) Operation Whirl Stroke for at least two more years.

“Agreed that ranching is the global best practice of animal husbandry and that Benue State did nothing wrong in enacting a law to prohibit open grazing and promote the establishment of ranches.

“Urged livestock owners and farmers to obey the law.

“Agreed that Benue and Nasarawa States should sustain support given to security agencies to guarantee peace.

“Agreed that the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes should be done gradually as the security situation continues to improve.

“Cautioned those who beat drums of war to desist from such conduct and embrace dialogue as the best means of conflict resolution.

“The two Governors resolved to deepen ties and also encourage their people to entrench peaceful coexistence.”

