‘Herdsmen’ hack three policemen to death in Delta

Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

SUSPECTED herdsmen have hacked three policemen to death along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at a police checkpoint.

An eyewitness said the three policemen were attempting to stop a motorcycle carrying two men who refused to stop.

“One of the police pulled out his gun to threaten them, yet they refused to stop and eventually he fired.

“Immediately, they stopped and moved towards the policemen.

“They shot two policemen and one of Fulani pulled out a dagger and stabbed the third policeman to death. When we heard the shout we all rushed and helped to carry bodies of all three police officer to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the incident, but said one policeman was killed.

“Our men were attacked which led to death of one of them,” he said.

