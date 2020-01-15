Herdsmen abandon cows in Ondo community for personal safety

By Damisi Ojo, Akure

There was a mild drama on Wednesday at Ijare town in Ifedore local government area of Ondo state as community chiefs led youths of the town to chase away herdsmen that have been causing problems for the community.

The herders however left their cows behind and ran for their lives.

A source in Ijare town said the incident occurred after warnings have been given to the herdsmen by the community on the need to leave Ijare town following destruction of many farmlands by their cows.

It was gathered that the herdsmen refused to leave but went far into distant place to rear their cows, a development that the community leaders were not comfortable with.

On Wednesday morning, youths of the community traced the herdsmen, who took to their heels,leaving their cows behind.

The cows that are almost one hundred were later led to the palace of Olujare of Ijare, Oba Oluwagbemigun Kokotiri for safety.

According to a source: “ These herdsmen have been adamant and it was high time they left. We didn’t harm them but we were surprised the way they ran away like being chases by a lion.

“They have been destroying our farms and we could no longer condone such losses again.We don’t have problem with them but we don’t want them and their cows in Ijare anymore.

It would be recalled that thunderstorm killed many cows in Ijare town last year on the hill top.

