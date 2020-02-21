Heineken to sponsor James Bond No Time To Die in Nigeria

By Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi

With plans to break a new ground this year, Heineken has announced its activities for 2020.

The announcement was made at a media briefing held on Tuesday, February 18, at the Heineken House.

The brand also unveiled some of its exciting plans for the year, including the new James Bond No Time To Die movie premiere, in April.

No Time to Die is a forthcoming spy film and the 25th installment in the James Bond Series, produced by EON productions, It features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional M16 agent James Bond and directed by Cary Joji Fukunga.

Other activites lined up include Euro 2020, the UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and the fashion season, which is set to see the brand throw its weight behind platforms such as the Lagos Fashion Week and Design Fashion Africa.

Sarah Agha, Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries, Ltd, speaking at the event, shared what to expect over the next 10 months.

“Every year, Heineken sets the bar for unique, unforgettable consumer-facing campaigns. This year, we have no plans to rest on our laurels. Last year, we brought the Legend, Carles Puyol, as part of our Unmissable campaign and we delighted fans with a 3-day Champions League trophy tour. Our efforts across various industries also saw us sponsor the Design Fashion Africa platform as well as the Lagos Fashion Week.

In 2019, we also sponsored the prestigious Lagos Open tournament. However, all of those are just the tip of the iceberg. This year, we are extending our brand footprint across even more platforms. Kicking off with our customary sponsorship of the biggest sporting tournament in the world, the UEFA Champions League.

Following up with this will be the James Bond “No time to die” movie premiere, and for the first time Heineken has built on its successful association with UEFA by signing a further sponsorship agreement to become the Official Beer Partner of UEFA EURO 2020. With the Nigeria Fashion calendar commencing in April this year, Lagos Fashion Week, as well as our sponsorship of Design Fashion Africa is also set to make a huge come back to delight fashion enthusiasts. This year, for the first time ever, we also intend to dial-up our sponsorship of Formula 1 in Nigeria with the Formula 1 Sundays happening here at the Heineken House. Fans of the iconic auto-racing sport will get the chance to experience the magic of the Grand Prix. It’s an exciting time for us and our consumers and we can’t wait to get started,” she said.

Lifestyle and fashion blogger, Noble Igwe, spoke of his excitement saying, “We all know Heineken is the leading brand when it comes to exclusive experiences. As a lifestyle and fashion enthusiast, I am very excited to see all the exciting plans the brand has lined up in 2020.”

