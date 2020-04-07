Heavy Traffic In Lekki As Lagos Residents Flout Lockdown

Despite the lockdown in Lagos State to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of motorists were on Monday stranded in a gridlock on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Footage of the gridlock, which was trending online, showed hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic.

“No isolation anymore, no quarantine in Lagos State, from Jakande Estate to Agungi, full hold up is going on right now,” the person, who recorded the video, could be heard saying.

Some of the stranded motorists lamented having to spend hours for journeys that should have lasted minutes.

While some complained that the gridlock was caused by security agents enforcing the lockdown by scrutinising motorists plying the road, others said not all those stuck in the gridlock were rendering essential services and thus, were exempted from the lockdown.

A stranded motorist, who is a health worker, said on condition of anonymity that she had to abort her journey to a hospital in the Ikeja area of the state after spending three hours in the gridlock, adding that residents were not complying with the directive on the total lockdown of the state.

The medical personnel stated, “I spent three hours navigating through Igbo-Efon and Jakande roundabouts. I was on my way to work and driving out of Lekki when I ran into the gridlock around 10am. I was still in the traffic by 1pm and in that period, there was a heavy downpour, so, I had to turn back at the Jakande roundabout.

“I learnt that the gridlock was caused by security agents enforcing the lockdown as they were stopping motorists and asking them where they were going. However, some of the people on the road were essential service providers. People are not complying with the lockdown at all.”

A Twitter user, Chiekezi Dozie, condemned the development and questioned the effectiveness of the lockdown.

Source:- Punchng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

