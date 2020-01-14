Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that Heaven will never remember members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who get involved in the snatching of ballot boxes and rigging of elections in any part of the country.

The governor said this while speaking at an inter-denominational Church Service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom.

In his words, “We are not honouring those who are unprofessional and carry ballot boxes to influence the electoral process.

I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country. It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel.

Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct. Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people, Heaven will never remember them.”

The post Heaven Will Never Remember Military Officers Involved In Election Rigging – Governor Wike appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...