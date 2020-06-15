Heartbreaking!!! 3-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Raped By An Unknown Person In Nasarawa (Graphic Photo)

A 3-month-old baby is reportedly receiving surgical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after she was allegedly raped by a yet-to-be-identified person in Agodi community in Nasarawa state.

DailyTrust reports that Maimuna Adam, mother of the victim, said the incident occurred at midnight of May 27, when she and other members of her family were asleep. According to Maimuma, she left the door to their apartment open to allow fresh air come in.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3am and found that my baby was missing. I checked my phone which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing,” Maimuna said.

The distraught mum said she immediately raised an alarm and her neighbors and other members of the community trooped out and began to search for her daughter. The baby was later found inside an uncompleted building, naked and bleeding.

“She was found lying in the building with her pant kept aside. Everywhere across her private part was blood and then we rushed her to the hospital, “ she said .

Maimuna said the incident was reported to the police but there was no response from them.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the command is yet to receive such a report

“The case was not reported to the police in Nasarawa. I called the police within which Adogi falls. The case wasn’t reported but we are still investigating the matter.”

