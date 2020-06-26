Heartbreak For Former Olympic Eagles Striker After Losing Serbian Cup Final

Former Olympic Eagles striker Umar Sadiq suffered heartbreak after his club Partizan Belgrade losing Serbian Cup final to Vojvodina 4-2 on penalties as both teams played out a two-all draw after extra-time.

The 23-year-old Nigerian star who is in a fine form which saw linked with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Lille to replace Victor Osimhen in the summer after scoring 17 goals and 16 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, making it the best year of his career.

Sadiq who started the encounter fired blanks in an encounter that saw Vojvodina grab a two-goal lead courtesy of strikes from Miljan Vukadinovic and Petar Bojic at the sprawling Gradski Stadion Čair.

But Partizan fought back with two late goals from Nemanja Stevanovic and Strahinja Pavlovic to drag the tie into extra-time.

No further goals were scored during the added 30 minutes, with Vojvodina edging the ensuing penalties 4-2 to emerge the 2020 champions of the Serbian Cup.

It’s the second significant blow of the season for Sadiq, who smashed in 12 goals and created 13 assists in 24 league games only for Partizan to end up as runners-up to Crvena Zvezda in the Super Liga.

