“He Was Never Charged With Murder” -Clarence Peter’s Girlfriend Of 14 Years Defends Him

Jennifer Alegieuno, the girlfriend to video director, Clarence Peters has dispelled the notions that he was arrested by the Police for murder.

The director was detained by the police for questioning after the death of dancer and video vixen, Kodak. However, there were reports the dancer was murdered and that the police arrested him for that. However, Jennifer took to her Instagram page to explain that the director was invited to the station, and he went there willingly. According to her he was neither arrested or charged with murder as stated by the press statement from the police command.

She revealed that after the autopsy results came out, it was concluded that Clarance had no case with the police. She added that the business manager and other dancers who were witnesses referred to the case as a natural accident.

In her words; It is SICKENING the corruption and laxity in the NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE!But First, lemme start with you the ones who follow blogs and comment without thinking. That someone earns a living from breaking homes and destroying people’s reputation is something that should naturally be worrisome to you but NO, it refreshes you.

So, as Clarence’s 14yrs long girlfriend, Lemme state AUTHORITATIVELY that CLARENCE PETERS was invited to police command, YABA and he went there willingly. He was NOT arrested, neither was he CHARGED WITH MURDER as stated by the press statement from the police command through their spokesperson BALA ELKANA!

Just because we chose to keep quiet until the autopsy result comes out before addressing the press and of course the police report to exonerate him was signed and collected. On friday 2nd of May, 2020 an investigative team led by IPO, MR. POPOOLA, after the on-scene investigation was done, the body visited at the morgue, came to a conclusion they had no case with CLARENCE PETERS(who was not on the scene of incident) SEGUN the business manager, the 4dancers and two other members of staff of CAPITAL DREAMS PICTURES, (all referred to as witnesses), that it was a NATURAL ACCIDENT.

He wrote his report to that effect. Events took a different turn when The DCP- YETUNDE LONGE, came in and asked that the report be torn, he wrote a second one that she tore again. By the third report, then came in MR. OYE and his father Sir Shina Peters and she couldn’t continue with her foul play. She agreed they had NO CASE with him and the rest of the witnesses. “So why are u still holding him..” everyone asked, she said she was waiting for the autopsy result so she can attach it.

When she saw she had been caught, she sent them to put out a press statement that he was charged for murder. So thinking Nigerians, can someone be “CHARGED” without an autopsy conducted?Backtrack a bit, after LD passed on, it took more than 24hrs to seek the consent from her family to conduct that autopsy. By the time the consent was gotten, due to the COVID-19 caused NIGERIAN COURTS CLOSURE, the autopsy was to start on monday being tomorrow

The post "He Was Never Charged With Murder" -Clarence Peter's Girlfriend Of 14 Years Defends Him appeared first on tooXclusive.

