He Has Been Neglecting Me Because I Cheated And Told Him – Naijaloadite Seeks Advice

I told him I cheated on him. Did i make the right choice?

My name is blessing, I hail from akwa ibom and I’m currently serving in Lagos state.

I am presently having issues with my man as he doesn’t talk to me or pick my calls and meassage me like before, even when I call he always reply with “I am busy, I will call you later” which he won’t.

All this started the day I told him I cheated on him with my fellow corp memeber. It was a mistake from a night out with my friends.

I don’t want to justify my act as an influence from alcohol.

I couldn’t keep it from my man because I love him and hiding something as big as that from him will kill me eventually me from inside.

I feel love is based on truth and that was the reason why I told him.

I am currently regretting my actions because I feel I’m losing a relationship of 3 years and the love of my life.

If I didn’t tell him, everythinhg will be fine between us but I won’t be fine

with myself.

I just hope he will come around and everything will be back to normal.

Help Me Guys, I really need an advice on the next step to take.

Not being able to talk to him when I can is killing me inside and i might be tempted to do something worst than I did earlier.

