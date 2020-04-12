Hazard: I’m Trying Not To Go To Pantry To Eat A Lot Of Buns, But It’s Not Easy

Eden Hazard admits that he’s finding it hard to resist venturing into his kitchen to eat during his quarantine period in Madrid.

The Real Madrid star is still recovering from injury, and has previously been criticised in Spain for arriving in the capital with some excess weight.

“It’s complicated for me,” Hazard said of the lockdown to RTBF.

“I’m trying not to eat a lot.

“I’m trying not to go into the pantry to eat a lot of buns, but it’s not easy.”

Despite his injury, Hazard is managing to work on his revery alone at home.

“I’m working with the physic online,” Hazard explained.

“He can’t come here anymore because he fell ill and has to stay at home.

“We started 10 days ago, but he sends me videos from home.

“I’m working to strengthen my ankle and I’m doing what I can from home.”

While a number of players are spending their newfound free time working on their children’s footballing skills, Hazard is doing as much as he can despite his injury.

“I can’t teach them much,” Hazard admitted.

“I’m working with a leg and a half.

“But I’m trying to improve them a little bit anyway… with the technique.”

