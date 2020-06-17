Harrysong Confirms Romantic Relationship With Celebrity Disk Jockey, DJBarbie

Award-winning singer, Harrysong has finally confirmed his romantic relationship with Celebrity Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie.
Harrysong a few months ago announced that he had gotten engaged to a lady called “Isioma”. The singer even released a song to profess his love for her but Harry did not reveal the face of his loved one. In a recent video shared by the singer via his Instagram page, Harry could be seen frolicking with celebrity disc jockey, DJ Barbie.
Their romance was then confirmed after DJ Barbie shared a love up photo of them and captioned it “Forever” with a heart emoji. Harry commented on the post saying “Forever baby“
