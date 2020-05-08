Talented singer Harrysong releases the official audio for his trending freestyle “Audio Donation”, produced by Aladdin.
Alterplate Record presents the official single from its boss – Harrysong titled “Audio Donation” (with production from Aladdin). This Afro-Reggae song addresses the different donations that has been flying around from various organizations and personnel in Nigeria.
The Kingmaker shares a crucial message about the funds Federal Government received from Parastatals, Philanthropist and Organistaion, how the citizens are yet to see the impact of the donations and likely embezzlement.
Listen to ‘Audio Donation‘ below
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The post Harrysong – “Audio Donation” (Prod. by Aladdin) appeared first on tooXclusive.