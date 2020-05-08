Categories
Music

Harrysong – “Audio Donation” (Prod. by Aladdin)

Harrysong - Audio Donation

Talented singer Harrysong releases the official audio for his trending freestyle “Audio Donation”, produced by Aladdin.

Alterplate Record presents the official single from its boss – Harrysong titled “Audio Donation” (with production from Aladdin). This Afro-Reggae song addresses the different donations that has been flying around from various organizations and personnel in Nigeria.

The Kingmaker shares a crucial message about the funds Federal Government received from Parastatals, Philanthropist and Organistaion, how the citizens are yet to see the impact of the donations and likely embezzlement.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Listen to ‘Audio Donation‘ below

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!


DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Harrysong – “Audio Donation” (Prod. by Aladdin) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!