Talented singer Harrysong showed his concern for the nation (Nigeria) on this record tagged “Audio Donation” (Corona).

Alterplate boss, Harrysong talked about the Donations Nigeria FG (Federal Government) received to fight Corona Virus and relief the masses. He shared that they were all audio donations because he is yet to see a positive impact of the donation in the country.

Listen! “Audio Donation“

The post Harrysong – “Audio Donation” (Corona) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

