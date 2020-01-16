Patricia Music presents “Let’s Smoke and F**k”.
The Let’s smoke and f**k the playlist curated by Hanujay is a compilation of 5 masterpiece songs: Uber, Magic, Love, Guyman and Vibration.
The relatable body of work isn’t the first from Hanujay as the likes of Vibez still has its effect on us.
The songs on the let’s smoke and fuck playlist cannot be contained in a particular mood as the effect of the playlist is “ultra-buzzing”.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD HanuJay – “Lets Smoke & F**k” [E.P]
Watch Magic short film:
