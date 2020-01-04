Handsome 23-year-old Footballer Dies In Fatal Road Accident (Photo)

A young French striker has died. The 23-year-old footballer, Nathael Julan, who last played as a forward for the French club Guingamp, died in a car crash after a training section on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The French Ligue 2 announced the sad news on social media with a statement, which reads: “L’En Avant Guingamp is in mourning,” said the club.

“The club had the immense pain to learn this afternoon of the accidental death of its player Nathael Julan. “On this tragic day, all members of the club join together to express their sad condolences to Nathael’s family.”

