Handball Nations Cup: Nigeria fine-tunes preparations in Tunis

Adeyinka Adedipe

WITH two wins from four friendly games in the run up to the 2020 Nations Cup, coach Rafiu Salami has assured that Team Nigeria will be ready for the January 16th commencement of the championship in Tunisia.

The Nigeria team defeated DR Congo 25-21 in their last warm up game to build confidence as they hope to banish the memory of their last place finish at the last edition of the championship in Gabon.

Salami told NationSport from Tunisia that the players were getting in shape and with a little bit of luck they will go far in the championship.

Salami, who stated that he met the players in good physical condition when he joined those 15 days ago, noted that the team have become tactically and technically adept. He noted that results from the four friendly games played so far suggested that the team would do well at the event.

“I am happy with what we have been able to achieve since the training tour began. The first and second matches were a bit difficult but they have beaten two national teams (Cameroun and Cong DR) and are able combine the physical and tactical aspects which produced an exciting result against Congo yesterday,” he said.

