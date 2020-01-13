Hanan Buhari: I Can’t Wait For Next Project

Following her visit to Bauchi State last week with the Presidential jet to cover the Durbar organised by the Emir of Bauchi , Rilwanu Adamu , the daughter of the President , Hanan Buhari, said she cannot wait for her next project.

However, it remains unclear whether she will be using the Presidential jet for her next trip following the criticisms that have trailed the use of the jet for private affairs by the President ’s children.

On Monday morning , the wife of the President , Mrs . Aisha Buhari, had posted a video of Hanan, relaxing in the jet and waving .

The video, a panorama of Bauchi cultural heritage , also showed Hanan taking photographs of persons on cultural display and horseback at the Durbar .

On Instagram it had been viewed 8 , 818 times .

One of Mrs Buhari’s followers , Rukkayah Suleiman , responded, “ It is so beautiful Hanan Buhari. Your love for culture is what makes your culture unique and beautiful . Telling our story our own way . Masha Allah Tabaraka Allah. I ’m excited and looking forward to the next one .”

Responding , Hanan said , “ Thank you . Insha Allah I also can ’t wait . ”

The Presidency had on Saturday , argued that the children of the President had the right to use the Presidential jet for private engagements.

However, some anti- corruption advocates described it as an abuse of power even as they pointed to the fact that the N 8 .5 bn budget for the maintenance and running of the Presidential fleet was high.

Findings show that the N 8 . 5 bn is equivalent to the combined Internally Generated Revenue of 17 States including Bauchi , Abia , Zamfara , Kogi , Anambra , Bayelsa , Jigawa, Ebonyi , Ekiti, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Katsina , Kebbi , Borno , Taraba , Yobe and Gombe in the first and second quarters of 2019 .

Hanan, who is a professional photographer, was said to have been given permission by her father to use the Presidential jet to attend the programme and cover the event as part of her Master ’s Degree project.

Hanan, who did her undergraduate project in Kebbi State, graduated with a First Class in Photography from Ravensbourne University , London a few months ago.

