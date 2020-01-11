Hanan Buhari Arrives Bauchi For A Photoshoot In A Presidential Jet

Hanan Buhari, the youngest daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday visited Bauchi on a presidential jet to attend a special durbar ceremony organized in her honour by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace.

Hanan Buhari, the youngest daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday visited Bauchi on a presidential jet to attend a special durbar ceremony organized in her honour by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace on Wednesday January 9, 2020.

Hanan Buhari, the youngest daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday visited Bauchi on a presidential jet to attend a special durbar ceremony organized in her honour by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace.

Miss Buhari’s visit on presidential jet has caused social media storm, with most people condemning the use of the Nigerian Airforce aircraft for “personal use”.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that Miss Buhari is a certified creative photographer who recently bagged a first-class degree in Photography from a London University.

The photography aficionado arrived at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on Thursday, and was received by the First Lady of Bauchi State and other government officials.

It was gathered that the durbar was specially organized to avail the president’s daughter of the opportunity to take photographs of the traditional durbar, Bauchi architecture and other cultural sites in the state.

As a professional photographer, Miss Buhari is expected to document her experiences in pictorial form in her gallery.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...