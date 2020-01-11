Halogen Group happy to adopt Adekuoroye

MANAGEMENT of Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk outfit is happy to adopt Nigeria’s top wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye as the countdown to the Olympic Games in Tokyo continues.

In a statement, the management of Halogen Group commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare for the pragmatic innovation of enlisting the organised private sector in the development of sports in Nigeria, describing the initiative as a fresh idea capable of unleashing a new era of global glory for Nigerian sports and athletes.

Halogen Group described its decision to be one of the first corporate organisations to key into federal government’s “Adopt an Athlete” and the Work Experience Programme, another of the Ministry’s initiatives designed to help promising Nigerian youth acquire job-based technical training as a reflection of its own culture and heritage of leading change in its sector and embracing innovation in all ramifications.

Read Also: Adekuoroye seeded for 2019 World Wrestling Championship

Halogen, which earlier this year unveiled an elaborate transformation into a technology-centered and digital-driven security risk solutions group, explained that Odunayo Adekuoroye’s exceptional performance as an athlete fits perfectly into its DNA of excellence and focused pursuit of the number one position in all that it does.

Group Managing Director of Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye stated: “Halogen Group is excited to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye, Nigeria’s greatest female wrestling export in recent times. She remains a top athlete, and has risen rapidly in the highly competitive world of female wrestling to attain her current ranking of the world’s number two.”

The Halogen boss explained that these sterling attributes make the international wrestling superstar and Nigeria’s Olympic Gold medal hopeful in Tokyo this year a beautiful choice that resonates with the Halogen brand.

“Our decision as one of the first corporate organisations to embrace the federal government’s “Adopt an Athlete” initiative confirms our tradition as a ready partner with the government beyond providing security risk solutions. We have always been a pioneer in whatever we commit ourselves to,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...