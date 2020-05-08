88 Rekordx frontline Act“ Ugwoke Sunday Ikenna, popularly known by stage name H.I Mufasa is here with a smash banger which features Afro Dancehall (GWW) Artiste SUGARBOY. This song strongly portrays where they both came from “GHETTO “ Song produced, Mixed and Mastered by Ace producer Oz’Dbeat. This combo is for sure a hit, kindly repost, share, comment

Tell a friend to tell a friend. #nwanne_jukwaese #88

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Follow @h.i_mufasa @88rekordx_ on Instagram

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post H.I Mufasa – “Ghetto” f. Sugarboy appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

