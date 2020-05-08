Categories
Music

H.I Mufasa – “Ghetto” f. Sugarboy

88 Rekordx frontline Act“ Ugwoke Sunday Ikenna, popularly known by stage name H.I Mufasa is here with a smash banger which features Afro Dancehall  (GWW) Artiste SUGARBOY. This song strongly portrays  where they both came from “GHETTO “  Song produced, Mixed and Mastered by Ace producer Oz’Dbeat.  This combo is for sure a hit, kindly repost, share, comment

Tell a friend to tell a friend. #nwanne_jukwaese #88

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Follow @h.i_mufasa @88rekordx_ on Instagram

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post H.I Mufasa – “Ghetto” f. Sugarboy appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  Illbliss Shows Support To Clarence Peters, Slams Nigerian Police Over Poor Treatment & Investigation

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!