H.I Mufasa – “Ghetto” f. Sugarboy

88 Rekordx frontline Act“ Ugwoke Sunday Ikenna, popularly known by stage name H.I Mufasa is here with a smash banger which features Afro Dancehall (GWW) Artiste SUGARBOY. This song strongly portrays where they both came from “GHETTO “ Song produced, Mixed and Mastered by Ace producer Oz’Dbeat. This combo is for sure a hit, kindly repost, share, comment
