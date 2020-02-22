Gunmen kill warder, one other, abduct 13 year-old girl in Kaduna

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked Angwan Alkali, Mararaban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis in Chikun Local government area, killing two persons.

The hoodlums who were reported to have invaded the community at about 1:00AM on Thursday also kidnapped a 13-year- old girl.

The Nation gathered that, the gunmen on arrival at the community had headed for the resident of a prison warder.

An eye witness revealed that, while the suspected kidnappers were breaking the door to the warder’s house, a neigbour raised alarm but no one could dare the bandits who operated freely.

The hoodlums were said to have broken into the prison officer’s home and killed him before proceeding to the residence of the neighbour who was raising alarm.

They were said to have broken into his neighbour’s house, killing him before abducting his 13 year old daughter.

However, one of the bandits was said to have been killed as they were leaving the community.

A community leader in Mararaban Rido who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen were many in number and were armed to the tooth.

Meanwhile, calls put across to the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige for confirmation of the incident, were not responded to.

