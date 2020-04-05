Gunmen kill police Inspector returning from duty

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

A police officer in the Abia State Police Command of the Nigerian Police Force identified as Inspector Amadi Kingdom has been shot dead by gunmen.

Sources in Umuahia, the state capital ,told our reporter that the deceased was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident was said to have taken place at Ochendu bye-pass junction off Ogurube layout.

Sources told our reporter that the incident that happened around 5 am while the police officer was apparently returning from night duty.

They stated that the assailants who were apparently on a robbery operation fired the police officer on his stomach.

The assailants was said to have made away with the police officer’s gun.

When contacted, the commissioner of Police in the state, CP Eneh Okon confirmed the incident.

Okon said that the deceased, an Inspector of Police, was returning to the Police Headquarters; located along Bende Road after closing from night duty at the State Chief Judge’s quarters when he was ambushed and shot dead.

The state police boss said that the command had begun manhunt of the assailants