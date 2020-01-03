Gunmen Kidnap Three Travellers In Kwara

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve along the Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle Road in the state.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, could not confirm the incident but promised to provide details of the incident later.

Those kidnapped include a lady and two men, while the fourth in the same vehicle with them escaped with serious injuries.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded a ransom of N50 million from the families before they would release the victims.

A former chairman of the Ekiti Local Government and an indigene of the town, Ezekiel Gbadeyan, told Channels Television that the victims were travelling to their hometown for the New Year celebration before the incident.

He decried that kidnapping has been a recurrent event in the area due to the deplorable state of the road linking Osi and Obbo-Aiyegunle.

“That incident was the fourth in the last few weeks, but local hunters have always been rising up to the occasion of preventing innocent souls from been kidnapped,” Gbadeyan said.

