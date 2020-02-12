Gunmen Kidnap Driver And Passengers, Demand N1 Million Ransom

About 10 unidentified Abuja-bound travellers from Ondo State were last week abducted by gunmen along Obajana-Abuja highway in Obajana, Kogi State.

A source said the owner of the commercial bus which the victims boarded, Mr. Abdulganiyu Hakeem said the vehicle took off from Akoko and was stopped by the bandits, who abducted the occupants.

Hakeem, who is member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state, said all the victims were still in the den of their abductors.

“The 10 passengers in the bus including the driver were kidnapped and were led to the bush very close to Obajana in Kogi State. One of the passengers is a student of law school in Abuja.”

“We were told that almost 30 passengers from other commercial vehicles were kidnapped at the same time last week, “Hakeem said.

According to Hakeem, the hoodlums had contacted the families of the victims demanding a sum of N200,000 for the driver and N100,000 for each of the remaining passengers before they would regain freedom.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Femi Joseph, said the incident did not take place in the jurisdiction of the Ondo State Police Command.

“Since it did not happen here in Ondo, the matter would have been reported at the Kogi State Command,” Joseph said.

Source:- This Day

