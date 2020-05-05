Gunmen abduct banker in Benue

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen have abducted a banker Mr .Ochogga Agbese in Agila, Ado local Government area, Benue state.

The Nation gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 7pm while the victim was in his house.

The victim is a staff of a new generation bank in Niger state and was said to be back home in Ado due to the lock down before his adduction.

The acting chairman of Ado local Government area Hon .Abel Onazi who confirmed the incident said kidnappings in the area has being on the increase.

As at press time the gunmen were yet to established contact with the family of the victim.

Police spokesperson Kate Sewuese Anene said he was yet to get the report.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

