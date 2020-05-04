Categories
News

Guards recover bodies of farmers killed by suspected herdsmen

 Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

 

LIVESTOCK guards have recovered two bodies of Tiv farmers killed by suspected herdsmen in Saghev/Ukusu district, Gwer West Local Government Area in Benue State.

On Saturday, herdsmen attacked Tiv farmers said to be planting groundnuts and yams when the invaders opened fire on them.

On Sunday, the guards in the area  found the body of the farmer Msughter  Tarnongo, 18, who was said to have been abducted.

Special Assistant to the Gwer West chairman on Media and ICT Benjamin Ado said the two bodies have been deposited in the mortuary.

Council chair Francis Ayagah has briefed the state police command and Special adviser to the governor on security on the development, Ado said.

 

 

